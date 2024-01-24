Jason Keelan: ‘No permission needed to build for Dessie but room to improve’

A lot has been made in the past weeks about the planning permission issues regarding Dermot Bannon and his Room to Improve show on RTÉ. Essentially, it seems that things were designed and put in place without fully dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s.

It is just short of seven years since Dessie Dolan was the talk of the town as his beautiful Moate-based home came to life under the watchful gaze of Bannon and his team.

Episode 3 that was at the time but now Dessie and his maroon side must focus, yet again, on trying to construct a plan to get out of Division 3. I’ve talked ad-nauseum in articles over the previous months about my own thoughts and feelings on Westmeath football and where things are working and the places in which they are still lacking. So, for now, let us take the past few weeks as the beginnings of the 2024 architectural drawings for Westmeath senior football.