Jason Keelan: ‘Picking apples in the Orchard’

Repressed memories are hidden in the hope you don’t ever have a need to see them again, visually or otherwise. This weekend brings back some frustrating images for many who can cast their minds back to a year ago.

I decided it might be good therapy to not try and avoid that game but rather to rewatch much of it again and indeed read some online commentaries from the time. RTÉ did a live ticker of the Sam Maguire Group Stage clash between Armagh and Westmeath nearly 12 months ago and it opened with the line – “Westmeath come north with very few giving them a prayer, but Armagh – despite going so close to an Ulster title – have some questions to answer.”