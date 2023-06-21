Jason Keelan: The Big Apple’s bite-sized efforts can’t be ignored

Many people commute long distances each day. What about doing a 10,000km trip every few weeks?

Insane (or dedicated) as it sounds, this was what Johnny Glynn did after moving to the Big Apple in 2015 on a working visa from his own Ardrahan in beautiful Galway.

In the end, he reached the promised land when the Tribesmen landed Liam in 2017, ending almost 30 years of hurt. Then the football took hold, this time Stateside.

Every year, the Exiles would put forward their best players from the growing number of clubs across the city – from St Barnabas to Rangers, Brooklyn Shamrocks to Westmeath NY – in the hope of turning a scalp in the Connacht championship.