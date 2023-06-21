Thursday, June 22, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Jason Keelan: The Big Apple’s bite-sized efforts can’t be ignored

By Topic.ie
Luke Loughlin, Michael Stones and Keith Scally in 2014/15

Many people commute long distances each day. What about doing a 10,000km trip every few weeks?

Insane (or dedicated) as it sounds, this was what Johnny Glynn did after moving to the Big Apple in 2015 on a working visa from his own Ardrahan in beautiful Galway.

In the end, he reached the promised land when the Tribesmen landed Liam in 2017, ending almost 30 years of hurt. Then the football took hold, this time Stateside.

Every year, the Exiles would put forward their best players from the growing number of clubs across the city – from St Barnabas to Rangers, Brooklyn Shamrocks to Westmeath NY – in the hope of turning a scalp in the Connacht championship.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Fun days out this Summer
Next article
Down and out, but immensely proud

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers