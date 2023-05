There was a large turnout at Eason on Pearse Street, Mullingar last Wednesday for the official launch of Anne Griffin’s third novel, The Island of Longing.

Best-selling author John Boyne was on hand to launch the book, which follows the world of Rosie Driscoll, whose child Saoirse disappears from the family home.

Paying tribute to his friend, John spoke about Anne’s first book, the number one bestseller, When All is Said, and how it propelled to be a respected Irish author.