Johnny and Margaret look back after 48 years in local Post Office

By Claire Corrigan

Last week, we recorded how, that after serving the community in the Killucan/Rathwire area for almost half a century, the Mulligans were retiring and Margaret Mulligan’s final day as Postmistress in Killucan Post office was on Friday, 1 October.

Killucan has had a Post Office for a century and a half, and with the closure of the service run by Johnny and Margaret in the village, the new Post Office has moved, and is now located in upper Rathwire. This week, the popular Killucan couple spoke to Topic about their 48 years running the local post office, and the many changes they have seen over the decades, and the challenges they met, and they also told us about elements of the history of the local post office, which has been run by their antecedents for more than a century, since 1912.

John Mulligan explained how his mother, Elizabeth Mulligan had run the Post Office from 1961, having had it passed on to her by her aunt, Mrs. Annie Casserly who was there since 1912, and was 87 when she died. Johnny’s family lived a few miles away, at Scarden on the Delvin Road outside Killucan.