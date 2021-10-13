Final quarter surge sees Raharney reach senior county hurling final

Raharney manager Brendan McKeogh is warning his players to be prepared for the Clonkill backlash should the sides meet again in the senior hurling final in four weeks’ time.

That follows last Sunday’s 2-14 to 1-14 victory for Raharney, a result which ensured them of a place in the Westmeath showpiece on 7 November. An unanswered 0-6 in the final quarter paved the way for victory, after Clonkill had produced a superb fight back during the third quarter to wipe out an eight-point lead and forge two ahead.

“We’re delighted with the win; we worked hard for it. We have a lot of young players and we’re very proud of them from where we have come from at the start of the year,” remarked McKeogh.

“I’m happy with the way we fought. We battled hard, we have a lot of young fellas; we’re trying to bring in young players bit by bit to build a panel. That’s what we’re really at. Robbie (Greville) was fantastic. He’s a real inspirational player.