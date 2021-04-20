Joy for Darragh going for a spin with Inland Bikers!

By Claire Corrigan

Lynn Heights in Mullingar was filled with the roar of motorbikes on Sunday morning last and also with joy on a youthful face, as members of the local Inland Bikers club along with other motorcyclists from the Freewheelers biker club rocked up.

One very excited little boy that everyone was there to see – Darragh Filtness was eagerly waiting for the bikers to arrive along with his mum Laura and father Myles.

Speaking to Topic, Laura said that the event came about quite by chance, due to the fact she happened to be in the same walking/ running club as one of the Inland Bikers members.