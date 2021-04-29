Summer reopening: key dates announced

The Cabinet has agreed on a reopening plan for Ireland over the coming weeks.

The lifting of restrictions, which begins on Tuesday 4 May, arrives following some of the toughest lockdown measures of any society in Europe.

4 May

From Tuesday, 4 May, construction will fully reopen in Ireland.

10 May

From 10 May, people will be permitted to travel anywhere in Ireland.

Hairdressers and barbers will reopen as well as galleries, museums, and libraries.

Click & collect services will resume for retail, while church services will resume with a capacity of 50 permitted at each service. It is expected that restrictions on funeral and wedding gatherings will remain in place, however.

Team training will also return on 10 May.

The number of people who can meet outdoors for social or recreational purposes, will increase to include a maximum of three households or six people from any number of households.

17 May

From 17 May, all shops will be permitted to reopen.

2 June

2 June will see the reopening of the hospitality sector, with hotels and B&B’s set to open from this date. The serving of food and drinks will be permitted for residents only.

7 June

The hospitality sector will continue its reopening on 7 June, with restaurants and pubs permitted to open and serve customers outdoors in groups of up to six customers.

7 June will also see the reopening of gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres for individual training only.

The number of guests attending wedding celebrations and receptions will increase to 25.

June onwards

It remains unclear when indoor dining for restaurants and pubs will return, however it is expected to be in late June or July.

Announcing the easing of restrictions at Government buildings on Thursday evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the public have done everything asked of them to allow for a reopening to happen safely.

“I understand how difficult it has been for business and workers, and the huge desire there is for people just to make a living again,” said Mr. Martin.

“Tonight, each and every one of us is closer to enjoying that moment than we have been for a very long time. Let’s stick to the strategy, stay safe and continue to mind each other.”