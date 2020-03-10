Killian Doyle performance key to Westmeath hurlers’ victory

Killian Doyle produced a stunning performance last Sunday as Westmeath secured a 1-17 to 2-8 victory over Carlow to retain their Division One status for next year.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the win. We had a few objectives at the start of the year and one of them was definitely to stay in Division One hurling and we did that today, so we’re thrilled,” he beamed after the final whistle.

Doyle’s unerring accuracy was a key feature of Sunday’s victory and his 1-14 tally was up there with the very best in the country. He agreed conditions were difficult for free-takers as Carlow found out to their cost.