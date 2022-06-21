Kinnegad bids fond farewell to Matt, but will never forget him

Wednesday next, June 29, is the day that all the young girls and boys from St Etchen’s National School are looking forward to because that is the day that they all break up for the long summer holidays.

It is also a very special day for everyone associated with the school because it is the day that popular school Principal, Matt Melvin, will be calling time on his distinguished teaching career.

Matt has been quite literally a colossus in the field of primary education since his arrival in Kinnegad 20 years ago. He has proved himself a leader with few equals overseeing major educational changes and huge structural transformations in keeping with the soaring population of the area since 2002.

The affable Mayo man was equal to and delighted in the challenge, making sure that everything was of the highest standards for the pupils, teachers and all the school staff. Matt was a natural leader and every day brought its own excitement. His dedication, enthusiasm and commitment never wavered.