Lake County too strong for brave Carlow

Westmeath booked their place in the quarter final proper of the Minor C Championship with this emphatic and facile drubbing of Carlow in Rochfortbridge on Saturday afternoon.

In truth this was a mismatch from early on with Westmeath’s scoring power and cohesion bamboozling a beleaguered Carlow who to their credit battled as best they could right to the final whistle but in truth they were outmuscled, outplayed and ultimately outscored by a rampant Westmeath who hit them for 6 goals over the hour.