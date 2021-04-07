Large Rathgowan housing scheme plan upsets Ashefield residents

By Claire Corrigan

“People need to live somewhere and we got the chance to live here and we don’t want to stop other people being housed but at the same time, if this is going to impact on our quality of life, we have to address that.” That was the message this week from Ashefield residents concerning a new housing development proposal that is currently under review.

A housing development with a total of 182 units is being planned by Glenveagh Properties PLC, a company based in Maynooth. However, residents have objected to the first phase of the project which overall, is described as the largest building project of its kind in Mullingar since 2008 when the recession first hit the country.