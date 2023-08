Following on from the success of this month’s Fleadh, Better Buys in Mullingar are releasing a further batch of their iconic jerseys which sold out within days of their release at the start of the Fleadh.

The jerseys are available in black, maroon, and purple and in five different sizes ranging from X-Small to X-Large.

With a delivery time of approximately six weeks, the jerseys can be ordered from the Better Buys website here.