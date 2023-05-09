Live like royalty in Finea

Four bedroom detached home

Togher, Finea

Asking Price €350,000

A fantastic opportunity has arisen to live like royalty in the Finea area of North Westmeath.

An exceptional detached stylish and contemporary four-bedroom family home spanning approx. 1,650 sq. ft, with two detached block-built outbuildings, finished to an impeccable standard throughout, has come to the market. There is a lovely flow to this home, which has a bright airy layout offering an exceptional quality of family living.

The spacious open plan living accommodation allows an abundance of natural light seeping through to all areas. The property, with its own gated entrance, is set on approx 1.08-acre slightly elevated site, giving an option for future development. Mature well-maintained gardens to the front and rear offer privacy and beauty to the entire property.

The property is superbly located; it’s just 3km from the village of Finea; it’s on the school bus route to post primary education in Castlepollard and is approx 2.5k from primary schools in Finea and Castletown. A fibre broadband connection in the property means you could easily work from home anytime you wish.

The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises of an open plan kitchen/dining/ living room with front, side and rear aspects. High gloss fitted kitchen units and matching Island, tiled flooring adorn this most important area in any home.

There is an eight-kilowatt oil fired stove in the living area and custom white oak stairs with iron banisters to the first floor. The spacious ground floor master bedroom has a dual aspect and built in wardrobes, fully tiled wet room and guest WC.

The first floor contains three double bedrooms bedrooms and main family bathroom room. Panoramic views of Derrylynn and Lough Sheelin can be seen from the upstairs bedroom with balcony.

To the rear of this spectacular family home is a block-built garage and shed both with power supply. Large patio areas are also located to the rear of the property, with raised flower beds and shrubberies.

Access to the property is gained via a double gated entrance leading to the gravel driveway and yard.

Included in the sale are carpets, curtains and blinds as well as the oven, hob, extractor fan, Hoover washing machine, Beko dryer, two under counter Hoover freezers, dishwasher, Siemens fridge and fixtures and fittings.

Special features and services to keep in mind when considering this 2010 built B3 energy rated property are the PVC double glazed windows and doors and PVC facia and soffits, two detached block-built outbuildings with power supply, two outside taps, bio-cycle system, private well water with water softener, Stira stairs to insulated attic, under floor heating, oil fired central heating system with triple clock timers, oil stove in living area (8- kilowatt heats room only), customized white oak stairs, solid oak doors throughout, fibre broadband connection, alarmed property, balcony in fourth bedroom, the peaceful location with panoramic views and the fact the property is on the school bus route to Castlepollard for post primary education and on the CIE bus run midweek to Castlepollard and Mullingar.

Viewing of this beautiful property is strongly recommended. Contact Jennifer Walsh in the Castlepollard office of Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt, on 086 394 6428 / 044 966 1000 or 044 934 0000.

For more information, click here