Local family urges community to come together to raise funds for cancer supports

On June 15 at 6am, hundreds of walkers will gather at Moylagh GAA Club in County Meath to take part in the Moylagh JFK 50 mile challenge. The annual event began in 2012, when locals decided to do something for cancer services in Ireland and chose the JFK 50 mile challenge, named after the challenge the late US president set for his military.

The route, which must be completed within 20 hours, starts in the Meath townland and moves through parts of Cavan and Westmeath before returning to its starting point. The event draws many Westmeath ramblers and has grown from raising €47k in 2012 to over €131k last year with €1.2m raised in total.