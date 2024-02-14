Local service making a difference in helping over 60s

By Lorraine Murphy. Many older people enjoy a full and connected life, with an almost 80% increase in the number of people aged 70 and older holding full driving licences between 2012 and 2022 and the number of marriages registered by people aged 60 years and over more than doubling. However some might find they need a little extra help.

Aleysha Hennessy from Westmeath Community Development, told Topic how their free care and repair service is making a difference to the people over 60 by providing company and helping with odd jobs. “We are a FREE service all over Westmeath, providing calls to 210 clients around the county. Our aim is to help people feel supported and prolong comfort and living at home. There are a range of services, including the care and repair service.”