Local swimmer’s concerns over Lough Owel water quality

Over the past half dozen years, whenever the water quality in the highly popular Mullingar lakes came under scrutiny, legendary Lough Owel, just north west of the town, has always been the lake to receive the national accolades.

It is also the natural reservoir for much of Westmeath, providing millions of gallons of treated drinking water daily.

Just south of the town, Lough Ennell, is at least as popular, if not more-so, but has not received the same Blue Flag status as Owel in recent years, because of an apparent intermittent problem at the popular Lilliput resort.

This problem has been linked to a persistent inflow of unwanted pollution from lands in the Lilliput area, and the lake’s Trout Preservation Association has recently received financial assistance, aim­ed at tackling any problem due to animals which use a local stream.