Longford Westmeath Argentina Society Summer Gathering is all set to go!

The annual Longford Westmeath Argentina Society Asado is back again after skipping two years due to Covid19. The Asado (Argentine Style BBQ) will be held in The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule, Co. Longford on Saturday, July 23 at 8.30pm.

On the menu are Steak and Argentine Chorizo sausages, cooked on the grill on the banks of the canal. The meats will be accompanied by an array of salads and a glass of Argentine wine. The food will be followed by an exhibition of Argentine tango.

To round off the night, there will be dancing to the wonderful sound of Johnny Carroll and band, all for just €45 per person.

The Longford Westmeath Argentina Society was formed in 1989 by a group of people from Longford and Westmeath who had an interest in Irish emigration to Argentina.

Many members of this group already had relatives who had emigrated to that country, mostly in the 19th century.

The society, which is non-political, non-denominational and non-profit orientated, was formed with the intention of: preserving the memory; fostering appreciation and renewing local awareness of the Irish migration to Argentina, particularly from counties Longford and Westmeath.

Tickets will not be available on the night and must be purchased in advance. Numbers are strictly limited and ticket sales close on Tuesday, July 19. Tickets available from Peter Wallace on 087 318 1980, Tommy Kelly on 086 739 2102 or Nuala Seery on 087 909 9602.