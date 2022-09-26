Lorries hitting building at Blackhall roundabout weekly

By Claire Corrigan

This issue of vehicles coming in contact with a building at Blackhall roundabout has been raised ad nauseam, Cllr Michael Dollard said at a recent District Council meeting, during which he asked that the District put in place a technical measure at the side of ‘Joli’, Blackhall which would ensure that the wall would not be damaged.

He was told this location will be examined, and minor works carried out if appropriate.

Cllr Dollard continued that “on a weekly basis, the side of this building is being hit by heavy lorries”.

He said the roundabout is too “narrow to accommodate lorries and trucks” and suggested that a steel pole be erected at the side of the building and painted to be highly visible.