Saturday, December 19, 2020

Lucy McCartan wins double with Peamount United ladies

Win completed a memorable league and cup double for McCartan

By Admin
Mullingar’s Lucy McCartan pictured before Peamount won the Women’s FAI Cup final by beating Cork City 6-0 in Tallaght Stadium, last Saturday.

By Paul O’Donovan

Mullingar’s Lucy McCartan capped off a very successful season with Peamount United ladies when they won the Women’s FAI Senior Cup by defeating Cork City 6-0 in last Saturday’s final which was played in Tallaght Stadium, Dublin.

The win completed a memorable league and cup double for McCartan and her Peamount team mates.

Peamount, who had lost the last two cup finals, made no mistake this time as they fully deserved their emphatic victory. McCartan, a former Mullingar Athletic player, was playing midfield in last Saturday’s final and played a significant role in the opening goal.

