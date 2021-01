German supermarket chain Lidl is set to embark on a €75m expansion plan for its regional distribution centre in Mullingar, it was confirmed on Tuesday of this week, 26 January.

In addition, Lidl aims to create 1,200 new jobs in Ireland over the next year, in a range of operational and office-based roles in stores, regional distribution centres and its head office in the capital as well as opening six new outlets in Ireland this year and rebuilding seven of its existing stores.