Major potential of Westmeath lakes pinpointed

By Claire Corrigan

President of Mul­lingar Chamber, John Geoghegan has outlined a proposal Mullingar Chamber would like to advance in relation to the development of an impressive new tourist facility at Lough Ennell, Mullingar, capable of attracting more than 25,000 visitors each year.

Noting that the Greenway, Fore and Mullaghmeen Forest have seen considerable increase in usage and investment in recent times, he stated that areas of outstanding natural beauty like these are the main attraction for indigenous and also for international tourism, facilitated by a superb provision of high quality hotel accommodation in our two main towns [Mullingar and Athlone] further complimented by excellent amenities in both towns and outstanding local culture and hospitality as provided by local bars and restaurants.