Making a splash: Local dippers feature twice on national television

By Topic.ie

Eagle-eyed viewers will have spotted Westmeath’s Lough Owel twice on national television since the start of 2024.

The first was on Wednesday, 3 January in the opening minute of RTE1’s Operation Transformation 2024, which this year is broadcasting from Kilbeggan.

“We heard from a fellow swimmer that Operation Transformation was coming to Portnashangan,” said regular dipper Anne Burton. “It was early on a Sunday morning, I think they were trying to get a sunrise but it was overcast, which was more fitting considering we dip in every weather. If you waited for sun, you’d never get out and you’re going to get wet and cold anyway.”

