Manchán Magan meets Prince William and Kate Middleton

Princess Diana was known as the People’s Princess and it seems that both her son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, also possess the ability to connect meaningfully with communities and individuals, as was demonstrated during their royal visit last week.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were in Ireland last week from Tuesday to Thursday where they visited parts of Dublin, Galway, Meath and Kildare as part of the trip to our shores.

In Galway they were provided with a preview of some of the arts and entertainment being featured during Galway’s year as the European Capital of Culture at the restaurant Tribeton which is where they met Westmeath man Manchan Magan, a well known Irish writer and television programme maker who has over 30 travel documentaries to his name.