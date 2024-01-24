Marie Corbett retires after 37 years of service

After 37 years of service, Director of Midwifery at Mullingar Regional Hospital, Marie Corbett retired last Thursday, 18 January. “It was emotional after a lifetime there. It was lovely to work in my own local hospital,” Marie told Topic.

The Dysart local began working as a midwife at Mullingar Regional Hospital in 1987 after training in Dublin at St Vincent’s Hospital and The Coombe hospital. Marie was later promoted to Ward Manager before becoming Director of Midwifery. During her time, the number of deliveries in Mullingar has increased.

“When I started there we probably only had about 800 deliveries and then we went over 3,000 deliveries in 2007,” said Marie.

She explained that deliveries in Mullingar peaked that year when the national birth rate reached a high. It has decreased since then but Marie and her team have been delivering 2,000 babies a year since then. “That’s a good number for a co-located maternity unit along with the general hospital,” she said.