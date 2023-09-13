Thursday, September 14, 2023
Mergon founder to retire after 42 years

By Ciaran Brennan
Mergon CEO Pat Beirne has announced his retirement

Pat Beirne recently announced his retirement as CEO of Mergon having built the company from its foundations in Castlepollard in 1981.

