Michael Hogan, Brother Wilfred  and the Mullingar GAA Connection

On the weekend of commemoration of Bloody Sunday it is appropriate to remember that Michael Hogan, the Tipperary footballer shot in Croke Park, had a brother that had a significant impact on the development of the GAA in Mullingar and on the Mullingar clubs of the time.

Here Tom Hunt, Mullingar Shamrocks PRO, takes a look at a Mullingar connection to Bloody Sunday, 1920.

The arrival of Brother Thomas Wilfred Hogan to Mullingar in 1942 revolutionised the GAA in the town for a brief period. Hogan hit the town like a tornado and his impact was almost immediate. Hogan was a native of Grangemockler, county Tipperary and was aged 40 when he was transferred to the Mullingar CBS to continue his teaching career.

Thomas (Tom) Hogan entered the Christian Brothers in 1915 at thirteen-years-of-age and adopted the name Wilfred. Prior to his arrival in Mullingar he had taught in Waterpark College (Waterford), Thurles, Westland Row and Fermoy. Hogan arrived in Mullingar with a reputation for the quality of his science teaching and was introduced as a man who had ‘conducted special science courses on a number of occasions in some of the country’s foremost educational institutions’.