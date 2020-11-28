From Mullingar to Sydney Opera House – The Rise and Rise of Mark Irwin

By Claire Corrigan

It has been a tough time for the live entertainment industry but there was fantastic news for accomplished singer/ entertainer Mark Irwin this month when the Mullingar star an­nounced that he is all set for one of the highlights of his career so far – performing at the iconic Sydney Opera House in February next year for a two month stint.

“I was on the cruise ship performing with Choir of Man in Miami when the Covid hit. However, I was lucky because my contract was almost over anyway.” Mark told us this week.

“My mum and dad, aunt and uncle and sister’s mother and father-in-law had flown over to Miami, however, we were told that nobody was being let on the ship. They had flown over and had to fly back two or three days later. I couldn’t even get off the ship to see them. They did say they would do it again so it’s not deterred them from going back.” added a positive Mark.

Aside from his stint in Sydney’s landmark Opera House with Choir of Man, Mark has a number of other irons in the fire with his own solo show in the pipeline.

“I noticed no one was really doing a solo act – a young guy with a guitar sort of thing. I have been putting together a show for the last two years and got in touch with an agency (Barry Ball Artists, Cruise Line Headline Entertainment).”

Mark sent the agency a showreel he put together consisting of footage from his charity gig last August for TEAM at Mullingar Arts Centre, one of five solo charity concerts he has organised and performed in.