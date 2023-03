Businessman Michael O’Leary launched a scathing attack on Transport Minister Eamonn Ryan last Friday (3 March), following the latest disruption due to drone use at Dublin Airport.

Last Thursday, the airport was forced to redirect flights to Shannon Airport and Belfast Airport, while more than 20,000 passengers experienced delayed flights because of the presence of a drone at the airport. It was the sixth incident of its kind to take place over the last six weeks.