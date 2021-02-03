Mick Foster and Moyra Fraser call fans as part of country music ‘Reach Out’ campaign

Initiative gives fans the chance to talk to Irish country music stars during lockdown.

Local musical couple, Mick Foster and Moyra Fraser.

By Claire Corrigan

Local musical couple, Moyra Fraser and her husband Mick Foster, are helping their fans feel less isolated after signing up for a new ‘Reach Out’ initiative which gives fans the chance to talk to Irish country music stars during lockdown.

Irish country music star, Trudi Lalor, came up with the novel idea explaining that she was “aware that so many fans of our music are struggling with not being able to see their favourite singers performing live” as well as missing the whole social aspect of meeting their friends at live shows.

To get thing started, Trudi asked fans to get in touch and nominate someone in their lives to receive a phone call from their favourite country singer.

