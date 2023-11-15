Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Minister O’Brien says modular homes at Barracks to be filled ‘soon’

By Robert Kindregan

Minister of State in the Department of Integration Joe O’Brien confirmed to Topic on a visit to Mullingar last week that modular homes at Columb Barracks will be filled by the department “soon”.

While he did say they would be filled soon, the Minister said he was not in a position to give an exact date.

The Green Party TD was shown around tented accommodation at the Barracks and the modular units there on Thursday, 9 November.

He met a number of refugees and an International Protection (IP) applicant during the visit, while a protest against the movement of asylum seekers into Columb Barracks took place outside.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Deputy Clarke in lead role at Sinn Féin Ard Fheis
Next article
Over fifty Westmeath schools taking part in Christmas Shoe Box Appeal

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers