Minister O’Brien says modular homes at Barracks to be filled ‘soon’

Minister of State in the Department of Integration Joe O’Brien confirmed to Topic on a visit to Mullingar last week that modular homes at Columb Barracks will be filled by the department “soon”.

While he did say they would be filled soon, the Minister said he was not in a position to give an exact date.

The Green Party TD was shown around tented accommodation at the Barracks and the modular units there on Thursday, 9 November.

He met a number of refugees and an International Protection (IP) applicant during the visit, while a protest against the movement of asylum seekers into Columb Barracks took place outside.