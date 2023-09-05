MIT Mullingar presents: Quantum Computing

MIT Mullingar is set to host Leading R&D Researcher in Quantum Computing, Mehrdad Maleki as their upcoming guest speaker on Tuesday, 12 September. During the talk, Mehrdad will delve into the fascinating realm of Quantum Computing.

About Mehrdad Maleki

As a Leading R&D Researcher in Quantum Computing, Mehrdad Maleki harnesses their deep expertise in computer science and mathematics to propel innovation and drive forward research within the dynamic realm of quantum computing.

Boasting a formidable foundation in both of these domains, including a notable postdoctoral research fellowship in computer science at Maynooth University, where they focused on the intricacies of Automatic Differentiation, Mehrdad specialises in the intricate art of algorithm design for Quantum Computing and Quantum Information.

Their expertise extends to encompass Nonlinear Optimization, Crafting Programming Languages, Compiler-Interpreter Design, Exploring Dynamical Systems, Delving into Classical Mechanics, Mastering Control Theory, and Navigating the complexities of Differential Geometry.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum computing is a cutting-edge technology that harnesses the principles of quantum mechanics to perform complex calculations at speeds unimaginable with classical computers.

Unlike traditional bits that can be either 0 or 1, quantum bits or qubits can exist in multiple states simultaneously, thanks to superposition. This property allows quantum computers to explore multiple solutions in parallel, making them exceptionally powerful for tasks such as factoring large numbers, simulating quantum systems, and optimizing complex problems.

While still in the early stages of development, quantum computing holds the promise of revolutionizing industries like cryptography, materials science, and artificial intelligence by tackling problems that were once thought to be insurmountable for classical computers.

MIT Mullingar extend their gratitude to Idaso, who generously offered their Mullingar office (Unit 18, Mullingar Business Park Clonmore) as the venue for this event and will graciously provide tea, coffee, and refreshments. This gathering promises to be a valuable experience for IT professionals and students eager to explore the potential of this groundbreaking technology.

To secure your spot at this informative event, please send an email to mit@cookieweb.ie, and they will include you on their guest list. More information available on https://mitmullingar.com