Modern Semi-Detached with Bonus Garage: A Practical Blend of Classic and Contemporary Living

4 Millmount Road, Mullingar, N91P8D2

3 bedroom, one bathroom, semi-detached

Asking Price €375,000

In a move that’s sure to catch the eye of savvy homebuyers, a modern semi-detached residence has recently been listed, presenting a functional fusion of classic charm and contemporary conveniences.

Ground Floor

As you step through the elegant stained glass door of the entrance porch, you are welcomed into a unique hall with impeccable tiling. The lounge boasts a marble fireplace and Oak flooring, creating an ambiance for relaxation and entertaining.

The versatility of this residence is highlighted by a dining room/bedroom featuring French doors and Oak flooring, offering a cosy retreat or an inviting space for guests. The heart of the home lies in the expansive kitchen, adorned with Oak-fitted units, a granite worktop, and double doors leading to a lovely patio and garden. The living area, with its Stanley Oil Stove and tiled floor, makes it an ideal cosy spot for family gatherings. The utility room, equipped with a sink, worktop, and plumbing for a washing machine, is a welcome bonus.

First Floor

Ascending to the first floor, you’ll find three double bedrooms, each with a unique charm. Oak flooring adds a hint of luxury. The shower room features a detached shower, W.C., and wash hand basin, combining functionality and style.

Garage

The garage, measuring 7.00m x 3.00m, adds valuable storage space or potential for conversion.

Outdoor

The allure of this residence extends to the outdoors, with double doors accessed from the kitchen leading to a beautifully private patio and garden.

View 4 Millmount Road, Mullingar today

To book your viewing slot of this much sought after property, contact Eddie or Valerie King at King Auctioneers today on 044 9342707. For further details and additional images, click here.