Local councillors are once again calling for litterers to be “named and shamed” to enforce anti-dumping laws.

The issue of dumping was once again up for discussion at a Mullingar–Kinnegad municipal district meeting on Monday, 8 January.

Chamber members have been asking for fly-tippers to be brought to court and prosecuted for a number of years. Identifying and prosecuting offenders without CCTV has proved difficulty for the local authority.