By Paul O’Donovan

Westmeath senior football manager Dessie Dolan admitted there was still a lot of work to do before they begin their Allainz National Football League Division 3 campaign with a match away to Offaly in Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Sunday week, 28 January.

Dolan had just watched his side lose to Louth by six points in the O’Byrne Cup Shield in Coralstown/Kinnegad GAA grounds on Saturday afternoon last.