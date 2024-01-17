Second half goals see Coláiste Mhuire advance in schools local derby

By Paul O’Donovan

Second half goals by Jonah Hassett and Shane Canning saw Coláiste Mhuire, Mullingar overcome St Joseph’s Secondary School Rochfortbridge by 2-0 in this FAI Schools Leinster First Year Cup game played in Gainstown, home of Mullingar Athletic FC, on Tuesday morning of last week, 9 January.

Over the hour Coláiste Mhuire were the better side and they always carried the greater goal threat – missing two penalties and other good chances – against a game St Joseph’s side that stayed in the game right up to the very end.