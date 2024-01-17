Friday, January 19, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Second half goals see Coláiste Mhuire advance in schools local derby

By Topic.ie
Action from the first year soccer match between Coláiste Mhuire and St Joseph’s Rochfortbridge last week in Gainstown.

By Paul O’Donovan

Second half goals by Jonah Hassett and Shane Canning saw Coláiste Mhuire, Mullingar overcome St Joseph’s Secondary School Rochfortbridge by 2-0 in this FAI Schools Leinster First Year Cup game played in Gainstown, home of Mullingar Athletic FC, on Tuesday morning of last week, 9 January.

Over the hour Coláiste Mhuire were the better side and they always carried the greater goal threat – missing two penalties and other good chances – against a game St Joseph’s side that stayed in the game right up to the very end.

read_more

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Impressive Coláiste Mhuire advance to Leinster final with comfortable win
Next article
‘Work to be done before Offaly game’ says Dolan

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers