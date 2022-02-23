Much regretted passing of William (‘Bruno’) Coghlan

With great regret we record the death, on Friday last, 18 February, of William ‘Bruno’ Coghlan of Beech Lawns, Mullingar, after a short illness, in the care of the nurses and staff in Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Kinnegad, surrounded by his wife Phil and children, Finian, Derek, Fergal and Mary.

A very well known personality, the late Mr. Coghlan was born in 1934 and was a native of Castlepollard, where his father was a noted schoolteacher.

Minors

He received his secondary education at St. Finian’s College, Mullingar, and in his younger days, he was a good footballer. He played for Westmeath in the early 1950s and was on the county minor side that reached the Leinster final in 1952. He retained his interest in the game and in Westmeath GAA affairs all his life.

Throughout his career, Mr. Coghlan worked with Bórd na Mona in the accountancy section, and he served for two terms as a worker-director with the company, on the second occasion as a government appointee.