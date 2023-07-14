Saturday, July 15, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Mullingar actor’s work features in Film Fleadh

By Robert Kindregan
Mullingar’s John ‘Banjo’ Quinn

A short film starring Mullingar’s John ‘Banjo’ Quinn will be premiering at the Galway Film Fleadh next Saturday, 15 July.

‘Callus’ is about a young girl who was born with a deformity in a rural Irish town where superstition is commonplace.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Mullingar Classic and Vintage Club Annual Show this Sunday

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers