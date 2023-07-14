Mullingar actor’s work features in Film Fleadh By Robert Kindregan 14 July 2023 Mullingar’s John ‘Banjo’ Quinn A short film starring Mullingar’s John ‘Banjo’ Quinn will be premiering at the Galway Film Fleadh next Saturday, 15 July. ‘Callus’ is about a young girl who was born with a deformity in a rural Irish town where superstition is commonplace. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleMullingar Classic and Vintage Club Annual Show this Sunday You may have missed... Mullingar Classic and Vintage Club Annual Show this Sunday 14 July 2023 Meet the final 2023 Bachelor competitors 13 July 2023 Joe Connaire to be honoured for his service to Comhaltas 13 July 2023 Edwardian era post box stolen in Ballynacargy 13 July 2023 Mullingar the fastest growing urban area in the Midlands 7 July 2023 New book on Irish medals launched in County Buildings 7 July 2023