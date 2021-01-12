Mullingar Chilly Dippers take the plunge in a big way!

By Claire Corrigan

Would you ever considering becoming a chilly dipper? As in getting into cold water on a regular basis? It’s an activity that is not as daunting as it may seem, Topic discovered when talking to members of a group who have taken to “dipping” in Lough Owel regularly.

For these ladies (and lads), sub zero temperatures are not an issue, and their big hope at present is that Westmeath Co. Council will agree to put a shelter back at Portnashangan swimming area, so that their clothing and gear can be kept dry in poor weather, rather than using the trees.

The Lakeland Chilly Dippers started when Naomi O’Farrell and Rachel Rock decided to see if they could swim their way through the winter.

Their “dipping” has taken off in a big way over the last number of months, many deciding over the course of 2020 to embrace their inner water babies.