Mullingar CU to become North Midlands Credit Union

The Mullingar Credit Union Annual Report 2019-2020 has been circulated to all members and when the AGM takes place, online, next Wednesday, 3 March, at 7pm one of the new departures will be a name change – it will be soon titled the North Midlands Credit Union.

Those who wish to “attend” the meeting need to register in advance to obtain the link to the AGM.

The Credit Union – which now includes Longford CU, was unable to hold the usual Annual General Meeting last December due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

It required a change in the legislation to allow credit unions to hold their AGMs online. The Government have now amended the legislation and credit unions throughout the country are now starting to publish their Annual Reports and organise their AGMs.