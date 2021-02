By Claire Corrigan

A man from Pettitwood Close has called on the council to repair damages to the road verge outside his home after it was ruined by men driving heavy machinery to install cables, employed Westmeath County Council.

“I’ve been keeping that tidied up and kept the grass cut and everything else over 16 years and this fellow just comes up and plows into it,” the man said when Topic called out to the area last week. He motioned to more damage to the grass along the road.