Mullingar detective says Biden visit is an enormous security undertaking

A former local Detective Inspector involved in the security management of Joe Biden’s last visit to Ireland said that the upcoming Presidential trip is an enormous undertaking for gardaí and the Irish Army.

Mullingar resident Pat Marry managed garda security in Co. Louth during Biden’s 2016 trip to Ireland, when he was the Vice-President of the US during the Obama administration.

Pat said that no stone was left unturned in ensuring Biden’s safe passage to Louth where his great-great grandfather is buried.

“When he was coming into Louth, every road that he passed needed to be secured. That included every bridge, I remember there were four bridges and they all needed to be secured.