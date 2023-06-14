Friday, June 16, 2023
Mullingar duo prepare to chop for charity

By Topic.ie
Maura Buckley and Áine Kiernan who are set to lose 12 inches of their hair for charity this weekend.

Mullingar duo Áine Kiernan and Maura Buckley are set to lose 12 inches of their hair for charity this weekend, with funds raised from their efforts going to two charities close to their hearts.

The pair are losing their hair for the Little Princess Trust, which uses real hair to make wigs, free of charge, for children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Funds raised from Áine and Maura’s efforts will go to two charities close to their hearts: Ova Care and Mullingar Community First Responders.

The event kicks off at 8pm this Saturday, 17 June in Kerrigan’s, Mullingar.

The public can support Áine and Maura’s campaign on their GoFundMe page here

