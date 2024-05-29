Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Mullingar Hiking Club members reach Mount Everest summit

By Topic.ie

By Diarmuid Sherry
Mullingar Hiking Club members expressed their pride in group members becoming the first Irish father/son team to conquer Mount Everest. Micheál Brogan, 51, and Eoin Brogan, 30, who are long time members of Mullingar Hiking Group, ascended to the “rooftop of the world” as they reached the peak of Everest last Friday morning, 24 May.

A County Tyrone native, Micheál became a member of Mullingar Hiking Club when he lived in the town in the last six years. Group leader, Ken Delaney could not hide in pride in their historic achievement and said that the Brogans success has inspired him to booklist Everest as a future target.

