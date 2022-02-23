Mullingar Hiking Group aims to ‘experience everything this majestic island has to offer’

By Robert Kindregan

Have boots, will travel – that’s the belief of a hardy group of trekkers who see an uphill task as a challenge to relish.

According to Kenneth Delaney from Rochfortbridge, Mullingar Hiking Group formed in 2020 and its first official hike saw a group of 15 take to Benbulben in Sligo. It’s gone from strength to strength since with a group of 55 completing its most recent hike in 2022.

The locals are planning to walk Scotlands highest mountain, Ben Nevis, this coming March having previously hiked Wales’s highest mountain, Snowdon.

The group caters for beginners, but there’s also a number of special hikes in Ireland listed on the calendar diary for the year ahead – The Mamturks Challenge, The 12 Bens Challenge and the Mourne Seven Sevens Challenge dates are set, with hike times ranging from 10-17 hours.

Kenneth’s passion for the great outdoors and being left without work during the pandemic were key factors behind the group’s formation.