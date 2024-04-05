Saturday, April 6, 2024
Mullingar historian calls for town museum

By Topic.ie
By Lorraine Murphy
Mullingar needs a museum, an interactive cultural experience, not ‘a few artefacts on dusty shelves.’ That’s according to local Historian Jason McKevitt who is calling for a museum for Mullingar- an interactive experience to attract visitors, a place to highlight the rich history of the town and celebrate the vibrant music and arts scene.

Calling on Westmeath County Council to lead the charge, he told Topic: “Mullingar is a fantastic town – I adore this town. Recently, Commissioner Paul Hogan spoke about returning artefacts from the UK and while I totally agree with him, where will they return them? Where are we going to put them? Are we going to take them from one case and put them in another?”

