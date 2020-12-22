Mullingar man’s 15-year sentence for stabbing, arson with ‘murderous intent’

A sentence of 15 years was imposed on a 32 year-old Mullingar man on Monday of this week, 21 December, with the Judge stating that the defendant had “murderous intent” during an assault in which the victim from Coolcor, Rhode was stabbed sixteen times and set alight.

Judge Martin Nolan said that the victim, Ciarán Murphy, had been “basically incinerated’ in the attack upon him, when he incurred severe knife injuries and suffered burns to 96 per cent of his body.

The attack occurred between September 6 and September 7, 2015, at Coolcor, Rhode.

The defendant, Shaun Groome of Ballinderry, Mullingar, pleaded guilty to a count of assault, causing serious harm to Mr. Murphy, and he pleaded guilty also to one count of criminal damage, by way of arson on the same date, when the victim’s house was set alight.