Mullingar will one day again host Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, according to the Director General of Comhaltas, Labhrás Ó Murchú.

The town has hosted the traditional Irish music event four times in its 71-year history, including the first-ever Fleadh all the way back in 1951.

Mr Ó Murchú told Topic that hosting the event in Mullingar was very meaningful for him, through his connections to the original founders.