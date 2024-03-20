Thursday, March 21, 2024
Mullingar native welcomes Taoiseach to Boston

By Ciaran Brennan

Consul General of Ireland in Boston and Lynn Road native, Síghle Fitzgerald, welcomed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Boston with a St Patrick’s Day reception. Ms Fitzgerald, originally from the Lynn Road in Mullingar, met with the Taoiseach on Monday, 11 March, along with the Governor of the State of Massachusetts, Maura Healey and Ireland’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Geraldine Byrne Nason.

Mr Varadkar undertook an official visit to the United States from 11 to 17 March. He met with President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson on 15 March for “high-level political engagements”.

