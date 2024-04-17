Mullingar property is situated in desirable location

53 Deravarra,

Delvin Road,

Mullingar

3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom/End of Terrace

Asking price: €280,000

This bright and spacious three-bed brick fronted end of terrace property is superbly situated in the desirable development of Deravarra, Mullingar. The property is presented to the market in excellent decorative condition throughout having been recently painted throughout with a newly fitted composite door and installed car charging port. This spacious property is ideal for the first-time buyer and offers all ingredients for family living, all conveniently located between the M4 Motorway and Mullingar town centre just ready to move into.

The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall with laminate floor, leading to the living room with carpet floor and open cast iron fireplace with timber surround. The kitchen is fully fitted with ample storage units, floor tiling and open plan with the dining area. A guest WC completes the ground floor.

The first floor contains the landing with carpet flooring giving access to the three bedrooms, all with laminate floor and fitted wardrobes, while the primary comes en-suite. The main family bathroom is a three-piece suite with wall tiling over bath.

The property is located conveniently to the town centre with all amenities both social and essential at your fingertips, including a large selection of hotels, public houses, sports clubs, restaurants, shopping, primary and post primary schools. The property is adjacent to Lakepoint Business Park and IMC cinema.

Viewing is highly recommended on this property. To book your viewing slot of this much sought after property, contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today on 044 934 0000. For additional information and images, click here.